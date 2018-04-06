Looking Good – Jurgen Klopp Drops Big Hint At First Liverpool Start In His Reign For Reds Star vs Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has all but confirmed that Danny Ings will start on Saturday in the Merseyside derby against Everton.



The Reds crushed Manchester City 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night to put one foot through to the semi-finals of the competition, but they face the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.











Klopp may ring the changes against Everton as he seeks to strike a balance between keeping Liverpool competitive in the derby and fresh for Manchester City next week.



Striker Ings has never started a game under Klopp at Liverpool, but the Reds boss dropped a big hint that he is about to do so .





" Thank God Danny is here and in good shape", Klopp said at a press conference.