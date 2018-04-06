Looking Good – Jurgen Klopp Drops Big Hint At First Liverpool Start In His Reign For Reds Star vs Everton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has all but confirmed that Danny Ings will start on Saturday in the Merseyside derby against Everton.
The Reds crushed Manchester City 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night to put one foot through to the semi-finals of the competition, but they face the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.
Klopp may ring the changes against Everton as he seeks to strike a balance between keeping Liverpool competitive in the derby and fresh for Manchester City next week.
Striker Ings has never started a game under Klopp at Liverpool, but the Reds boss dropped a big hint that he is about to do so.
"Thank God Danny is here and in good shape", Klopp said at a press conference.
"I would not guarantee it, but it doesn't look too bad that he could start tomorrow."
Ings has been beset by injury problems since he joined Liverpool from Burnley, but could have the chance to make his mark in a Merseyside derby on Saturday.
It had been speculated that Ings would leave Liverpool on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but Klopp made sure to keep the striker at Anfield.