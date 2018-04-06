XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/04/2018 - 19:47 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Again Leaves Out Manchester United Target Toby Alderweireld For Stoke Trip

 




Mauricio Pochettino has again left Toby Alderweireld out for Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Stoke City on Saturday.

Alderweireld has not signed a new contract with Tottenham and has been tipped to leave the north London club in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both linked with the Belgian.




Pochettino has started to regularly overlook Alderweireld in signs that he may already be moving on without the Belgian in his plans.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Alderweireld will again be absent against Stoke on Saturday.
 


The defender is fit and would be available to turn out for Tottenham in the away game at Stoke, but Pochettino has other ideas.

The Tottenham boss has settled on Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as his central pairing, with Alderweireld firmly out in the cold.

Pochettino's treatment of Alderweireld will only further add to speculation that the Belgian is set to quit Tottenham when the summer transfer window opens.
 