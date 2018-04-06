Napoli Club Doctor Provides Injury Update On Manchester United Full-Back Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defensive target Faouzi Ghoulam is unlikely to feature for Napoli until just before the end of the season because of a knee injury.



Ghoulam’s future at Napoli came under the scanner again earlier this week when it emerged Manchester United have set their sights on the left-back ahead of the summer window.











The 27-year-old returned from a cruciate ligament injury earlier this year before fracturing his knee cap, which is expected to further limit his chances of playing again this season.



Napoli have been closely monitoring his progress, but Alfondo De Nicola, a Napoli club doctor, has made it clear he won’t be returning to training with the squad for at least three weeks.





Speaking to Le Buteur, De Nicola said: “He will return to the squad not before three weeks.

“We are tracking his rehabilitation program, without anticipating any other problems.



“He’s working hard, but we are sure he cannot get back in the squad before three weeks.”



The time span is expected to allow Ghoulam to still play games for Napoli before the curtains fall on the 2017/18 campaign.



However, his patchy injury record is believed to be not a concern for Manchester United, who are expected to table a €30m bid for him in the summer.

