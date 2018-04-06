Rangers Will Be Back On Top of Scottish Game But Pressure Won’t Stop Then – Graeme Murty

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has no doubt that the Gers will knock Celtic off the summit of Scottish football, but says he knows that when they do then further improvements will be demanded, as that is the nature of the Ibrox beast.
Murty has been battling a form downturn at Rangers, with the Gers having lost two and drawn one of their last three games, piling the pressure on ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Ibrox.
The Rangers boss played in the Premier League during his playing career, experiencing the pressure which comes with turning out in England's top flight.
But Murty says he has never seen pressure such as that associated with being Rangers manager, as the club's fans demand the best, having been represented by legendary teams in the past.
"The level of expectation you have at this football club is second to none", he admitted in a press conference.
"When you walk down that corridor, when you see pictures and shirts of great teams, full of international players playing at the highest level, that expectation is still here at that football club.
"Our fans expect to be represented in a certain way.
"When you start to do well, as we did. When you start to gain some momentum, as we did, when you dip slightly then that expectation comes crashing in and people, rightly, wrongly, have a response to that which is an emotional one.
"So you have to deal with the emotion first and understand it comes from a pure desire to see this football club back on top."
And Murty, who is sure Rangers will eventually be back at the top of the Scottish game, admits the demands for improvement will not stop.
"When you reflect on the journey that we've been on, there's been lots of positives and good moments to be thankful for, but we need to continue to improve and continue to get better.
"That won't stop until we get back on top.
"And I've got no doubt when we do get back on top there will be someone wanting another improvement again.
"That's part of it and the nature of the beast."
Following their meeting with Dundee, Rangers are then in action against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.