Rangers Will Be Back On Top of Scottish Game But Pressure Won’t Stop Then – Graeme Murty

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has no doubt that the Gers will knock Celtic off the summit of Scottish football, but says he knows that when they do then further improvements will be demanded, as that is the nature of the Ibrox beast.



Murty has been battling a form downturn at Rangers, with the Gers having lost two and drawn one of their last three games, piling the pressure on ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Ibrox.











The Rangers boss played in the Premier League during his playing career, experiencing the pressure which comes with turning out in England's top flight.



But Murty says he has never seen pressure such as that associated with being Rangers manager, as the club's fans demand the best, having been represented by legendary teams in the past .





" The level of expectation you have at this football club is second to none", he admitted in a press conference.