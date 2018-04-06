Realise Paul Heckingbottom Is Fighting For His Job, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has told Leeds United fans that they must realise head coach Paul Heckingbottom is fighting for his job, amid calls for youngsters to be thrown into the side.



Leeds have been left with little to play for over the last six games of the season, with the Championship's top six looking firmly beyond a team sitting in 13th spot in the standings.











There have been calls for Heckingbottom to give youngsters a chance to impress, with the thinking going that now is the right time to blood them.



But Whelan cannot agree and believes fans must understand that Heckingbottom, who was given just an 18-month contract which he took over as head coach in February, is fighting for the right to continue in the dugout .





" What you've got to realise is he's still fighting for his job", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.