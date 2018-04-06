XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/04/2018 - 12:35 BST

Realise Paul Heckingbottom Is Fighting For His Job, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites Fans

 




Noel Whelan has told Leeds United fans that they must realise head coach Paul Heckingbottom is fighting for his job, amid calls for youngsters to be thrown into the side.

Leeds have been left with little to play for over the last six games of the season, with the Championship's top six looking firmly beyond a team sitting in 13th spot in the standings.




There have been calls for Heckingbottom to give youngsters a chance to impress, with the thinking going that now is the right time to blood them.

But Whelan cannot agree and believes fans must understand that Heckingbottom, who was given just an 18-month contract which he took over as head coach in February, is fighting for the right to continue in the dugout.
 


"What you've got to realise is he's still fighting for his job", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's got to finish as strong as possible, for himself, for the club, for the fans and try and win as many games between now and the end of the season as possible.

"So we can't just start experimenting.

"We've got to try and get some momentum and some confidence, and go on a little bit of a run before the end of the season for everybody's sake."

Leeds lost away at Fulham earlier this week and are next in action on Saturday when they welcome struggling Sunderland to Elland Road.

With the Black Cats staring relegation to League One in the face, Leeds will start as favourites to take all three points from the Championship clash.
 