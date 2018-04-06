Rob Green, Kyle Bartley, Mistakes Were Made – Former Leeds Star Criticises Departures

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits that Leeds United made mistakes last summer in letting key players leave and not replacing them effectively.



Last summer was director of football Victor Orta's first conducting transfer business at Elland Road and he took a number of calls which have since been heavily criticised.











Experienced former England goalkeeper Rob Green was allowed to leave, while Kyle Bartley was not kept following the end of his loan spell from Swansea City; it is unclear whether Leeds lodged bids with the Swans for him.



Seasoned midfielder Liam Bridcutt was sold, as was prolific striker Chris Wood .





And Whelan admits mistakes were made, with many of those signed as replacements nowhere near the level Leeds need .