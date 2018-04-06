Sunderland In Defensive Boost Ahead of Leeds United Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has received a boost with the news that Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter, along with his defensive partner Lamine Kone, will be available for selection for the match against Leeds United on Saturday.



20-year-old Clarke-Salter picked up a red card in the match against Preston North End last month and has since served a two-match ban, missing the win against Derby County and the loss against Sheffield Wednesday.











However, with the young loanee's suspension being over he will now make the trip to Elland Road along with his defensive team-mate Kone, who missed the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday due to a groin injury.



The former Wales manager though believes that whoever is picked to start the game against Paul Heckingbottom's side will need to step up and be counted.





“Lamine Kone trained today and has had a good recovery from the weekend", the manager said at a press conference.

“His chances [for the Leeds game] should be okay.”



The Black Cats are in desperate need of points, being placed deep in the Championship relegation zone and are currently eight points off safety with six matches remaining to be played.

