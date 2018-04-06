XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/04/2018 - 15:45 BST

This Leeds United Star Is Holding Onto Ball Too Long, Former White Admits

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes that Samu Saiz is holding onto the ball too long.

Saiz was in superb form for Leeds earlier this season, but was hit with a six-match suspension for spitting earlier this year, while he then suffered an injury niggle, something which has caused interruption to his campaign.




He has been unable to rouse Leeds in recent weeks and Whelan thinks that Saiz is guilty of trying to do too much, which is leading to him being caught in possession.

However, he feels that is understandable as Saiz feels under pressure to make something happen for the Whites.
 


"Yes, he does dwell on the ball a little bit too much", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"There have been times in the season when he has let go of the ball a lot quicker and kept his game simple and effective.

"He does seem to be doing a little bit too much.

"Maybe he feels he needs to do too much because he feels he needs to make something happen, and that is why he is getting caught on the ball.

"There is no doubt that talent is there", he added.

Leeds will be looking for Saiz to be an influential figure over their final six games of the season as the Whites aim to create some momentum to take into next term, where they will hope to challenge for promotion.
 