This Leeds United Star Is Holding Onto Ball Too Long, Former White Admits

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes that Samu Saiz is holding onto the ball too long.



Saiz was in superb form for Leeds earlier this season, but was hit with a six-match suspension for spitting earlier this year, while he then suffered an injury niggle, something which has caused interruption to his campaign.











He has been unable to rouse Leeds in recent weeks and Whelan thinks that Saiz is guilty of trying to do too much, which is leading to him being caught in possession.



However, he feels that is understandable as Saiz feels under pressure to make something happen for the Whites .





" Yes, he does dwell on the ball a little bit too much", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.