This Leeds United Star Is Holding Onto Ball Too Long, Former White Admits

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes that Samu Saiz is holding onto the ball too long.
Saiz was in superb form for Leeds earlier this season, but was hit with a six-match suspension for spitting earlier this year, while he then suffered an injury niggle, something which has caused interruption to his campaign.
He has been unable to rouse Leeds in recent weeks and Whelan thinks that Saiz is guilty of trying to do too much, which is leading to him being caught in possession.
However, he feels that is understandable as Saiz feels under pressure to make something happen for the Whites.
"Yes, he does dwell on the ball a little bit too much", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"There have been times in the season when he has let go of the ball a lot quicker and kept his game simple and effective.
"He does seem to be doing a little bit too much.
"Maybe he feels he needs to do too much because he feels he needs to make something happen, and that is why he is getting caught on the ball.
"There is no doubt that talent is there", he added.
Leeds will be looking for Saiz to be an influential figure over their final six games of the season as the Whites aim to create some momentum to take into next term, where they will hope to challenge for promotion.