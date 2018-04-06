This Will Keep Our Feet On Ground In Europa League Push – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal’s struggles this season will help his side to guard against complacency in the latter stages of the Europa League.



After a torrid start to 2018 that saw their top four hopes wash away with each defeat, Arsenal have recovered significantly over the last few weeks and are back in some sort of shape.











While the Gunners are unlikely to finish in the top four this season, winning the Europa League could salvage their campaign and help them get back to the Champions League.



A 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Thursday night helped the north London side to put one foot in the semi-finals of the competition, but Wenger is not thinking too far ahead at the moment.





And the Arsenal manager believes that the trying times his team went through this season will help them to keep their feet on the ground as they continue to progress in the Europa League.

The Frenchman was quoted as saying by the club’s website: “We are in the quarter-final and it is a long way to go – we still have to finish the job.



“We are not qualified for the semi-finals, so it is too early to talk about that.



“We have suffered a lot recently, so that will help us to keep our feet on the ground and be humble and try to do our job well.”



Arsenal will be in league action on Sunday when they host relegation battlers Southampton at the Emirates.

