06 October 2016

06/04/2018 - 14:08 BST

Top of the Stats – Former Leeds United Star Flags Up Serie A Achievement

 




Former Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is keen to flag up his good form with Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona.

Leeds snapped up Silvestri from Chievo Verona in the summer of 2014 and he landed at Elland Road highly regarded.




But Silvestri lost his place in the team to Rob Green and was offloaded to Hellas Verona last summer, while Green also exited Elland Road in a goalkeeping shake-up on the part of the Whites.

It has backfired with Felix Wiedwald and Andrew Lonergan both looking less than assured, a situation which has given rise to a chance for youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell – and Silvestri is keen to remind fans that he is turning on the style in Italy.
 


The goalkeeper retweeted a stat confirming that no goalkeeper has made more saves in a Serie A match than he managed against Benevento on Wednesday evening.

Silvestri made 12 saves in the game, but Hellas Verona went down 3-0 in what was a crucial clash.

Hellas Verona sit in 19th spot in the Serie A standings and four points from safety with eight games left to play.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds feel they acted too hastily in offloading Silvestri, given their goalkeeping struggles throughout this season.
 