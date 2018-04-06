Vital We Control Own Destiny, West Ham Boss David Moyes Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager David Moyes believes that it will be "massively important" for the Hammers to take control of their own destiny without being reliant on others and how they fare, in their battle against the drop in the Premier League.



The Hammers are currently placed 14th in the league table, but do not have too many points to boast of, with just five points separating them from relegation battlers Southampton, whom they beat last weekend.











With just seven matches remaining to secure their status in the English top division, the former Manchester United manager believes that his team will have to take their destiny in their own hands and try to play their part.



"It's massively important to be in control of our own destiny and not being reliant on other results", Moyes said at a press conference.





Starting with Chelsea this weekend the Hammers have a tough schedule ahead, with an away game against Arsenal later this month and two home games against the two Manchester giants over the course of the next one-and-a-half months.

And Moyes believes that it will be important for everyone associated with the club to share in the responsibility.



"We've got Stoke City next weekend, then Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton all at home and I'm hopeful the crowd and everyone associated with the club will play their part in getting us over the line."

