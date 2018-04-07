XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2018 - 16:35 BST

Ander Herrera Starts – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho has announced his Manchester United squad that will take on Manchester City in a local derby at the Etihad Stadium later today.

Eric Bailly has returned to the line-up to partner Chris Smalling at the heart of defence with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young covering the full-back positions. Mourinho has gone with a midfield three of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba against the Citizens.




Romelu Lukaku will lead the line with Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard partnering him as the front three for the Red Devils. Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are some of the options Mourinho has on the bench.

Mourinho and his side will be desperate to avoid a defeat at the Etihad Stadium in order to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations for one more week.

 


Manchester United Team vs Manchester City

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku

Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, McTominay, Martial, Rashford, Mata
 