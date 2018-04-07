Ander Herrera Starts – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has announced his Manchester United squad that will take on Manchester City in a local derby at the Etihad Stadium later today.



Eric Bailly has returned to the line-up to partner Chris Smalling at the heart of defence with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young covering the full-back positions. Mourinho has gone with a midfield three of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba against the Citizens.











Romelu Lukaku will lead the line with Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard partnering him as the front three for the Red Devils. Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are some of the options Mourinho has on the bench.



Mourinho and his side will be desperate to avoid a defeat at the Etihad Stadium in order to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations for one more week.



Manchester United Team vs Manchester City



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku



Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, McTominay, Martial, Rashford, Mata

