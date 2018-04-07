Beating Stoke Was Vital Because of This – Tottenham Hitman Harry Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has stressed the importance of his side’s close 2-1 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in order to maintain their momentum.



Kane thought he had scored the winner for Tottenham at the bet365 Stadium in the 63rd minute after Stoke’s Mame Biram Diouf cancelled out Dele Alli’s opening goal in the second half, but it was later credited to Christian Eriksen.











Spurs moved within a point of Manchester United and are still with a chance of finishing as runners-up in the Premier League this season.



The north London club came into the game on the back of an iconic win at Chelsea last weekend and Kane admits that it was important that they picked up the three points in order to keep the momentum going.





The striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was good to be back, a great win and important game to keep the momentum going.

“It is never easy when teams are fighting for points.”



There was confusion over who scored the winner as Eriksen’s whipped free kick looked destined for the goal, but Kane insisted that he got the final touch.



"It was my goal, it flicked off my shoulder and went in."

