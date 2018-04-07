XRegister
06 October 2016

07/04/2018 - 11:49 BST

Chelsea Managerial Target To Take Future Decision After End Of Season Meeting With Club Bosses

 




Chelsea managerial target Massimiliano Allegri will take a decision on his future at Juventus following a meeting with the club hierarchy at the end of the season.

Allegri has insisted that he is happy at Juventus, but speculation over his future at the club has reached fever pitch since it emerged Chelsea are threatening to snare him away from Turin.




Antonio Conte is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season despite assertions that he wants to honour his contract and the club are looking for replacements.

And Allegri’s domestic domination with Juventus, coupled with his record in the Champions League over the last few years, has made him a key target for Chelsea.
 


The Italian is yet to take any decision on whether to continue at Juventus and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, he will make a call following a meeting with the club bosses at the end of the season.  

Allegri will assess the season with the Juventus hierarchy and listen to what they have planned for the future before making any decision on his future in Turin.

The Juventus boss has already made it clear recently that if he leaves the club he will move out of Italy for his next job.
 