Danny Ings And Dominic Solanke Start – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Jurgen Klopp has announced his Liverpool squad that will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park later today in a Premier League clash.



With an eye on the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, Klopp has made a few changes to the line-up that blew away Manchester City in midweek. Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke will start with Sadio Mane in attack and Ragnar Klavan and Nathaniel Clyne has been added to the defence.











Mohamed Salah has not recovered from the injury to make the squad and Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamblelain and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all start the game from the bench. However, Simon Mignolet is still being used as back-up to Loris Karius, who again starts in goal.



It has been more than seven years since Liverpool last lost a Merseyside derby to Everton in the league and Klopp will look to keep that streak going today.



Liverpool Team vs Everton



Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Ings, Solanke



Substitutes: Mignolet, Firmino, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Jones

