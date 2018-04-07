Dortmund Ready To Sell Arsenal and Manchester United Target If This Asking Price Met

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are considering selling Arsenal and Manchester United linked defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the summer.



The defender will have a year left on his contract with Dortmund in the summer and while the club are planning to offer him a new deal, he is not considered indispensable.











Despite Sokratis’ importance to the squad, the defender is not considered irreplaceable by the Ruhr giants and it has been claimed the club could consider offers for him.



Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Greek defender and according to German magazine RevierSport, Dortmund are keeping a close watch on their interest.





It has been suggested that the club could look to sell him if they receive offers north of €20m over the course of the summer transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants are expected to cash in if any of the defender’s suitors are prepared to match their asking price for Sokratis over the coming months.



Other than interest from the Premier League, the defender has also emerged as a target for Juventus and the club are keeping close tabs on him ahead of the end of the season.

