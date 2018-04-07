Harry Kane Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's meeting with Stoke City in the Premier League.



After defeating Chelsea for the first time in 28 years at Stamford Bridge last weekend, Spurs will not want to drop points from their trip to the Potteries and take on a side struggling second bottom in the league standings.











Tottenham are without Harry Winks, who has an ankle injury, as they look for their fifth win on the trot over Stoke. Toby Alderweireld is again overlooked despite being fit.



Boss Mauricio Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts for Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez as the central pair. In midfield Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele will look to take control, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



Pochettino has a bench full of options if he wants to make changes, with options including Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City



Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente

