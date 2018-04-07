XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2018 - 11:58 BST

If We Score First Sunderland Will Really Struggle – Leeds United Legend

 




Eddie Gray believes Leeds United could really put Sunderland under the cosh if they can score the first goal at Elland Road today.

Leeds won their last home game against Bolton Wanderers and showed some positive signs in their 2-0 loss at Fulham in midweek, which has allowed them to build some confidence ahead of facing Sunderland.




The Black Cats are in deep trouble at the foot of the Championship table and are largely expected to be relegated to League One despite still having a mathematical chance of survival.

While Gray admits that Leeds themselves have confidence issues and struggle to get back into games when they fall behind, he believes Sunderland are prime candidates to lose at Elland Road.
 


He feels if Leeds can get the first goal, they could really drive into Sunderland in front of a packed home crowd.  

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “If we don’t score the first goal, we will see a few heads drop and we usually spur ourselves up and get back in the second half of games.

“But if we score first against Sunderland, with a big crowd behind us at Elland Road, they are really going to struggle.”

Leeds and Sunderland have not had a draw in their last 22 meetings and the Whites did beat the north east side earlier in the season.
 