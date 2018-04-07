XRegister
06 October 2016

07/04/2018 - 14:09 BST

Kenny Miller Starts, Michael O’Halloran On Bench – Rangers Team vs Dundee Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Neil McCann's Dundee side at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture today.

The pressure is on Graeme Murty's men to return to winning ways after a run of two defeats and one draw, which has seen Aberdeen move into second spot in the league standings.




Murty must make do without influential midfielder Josh Windass, who is out with a calf injury. Lee Wallace, David Bates and Ryan Jack are also sidelined.

The Rangers boss picks Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back Ross McCrorie links up with Russell Martin in the centre of defence. Greg Docherty slots into midfield, along with Daniel Candeias, Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans. Kenny Miller supports Alfredo Morelos up top.

On the bench, Murty has a number of options he can turn to, including Jason Cummings and Michael O'Halloran.

 


Rangers Team vs Dundee

Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, McCrorie, John, Docherty, Candeias, Murphy, Dorrans, Miller, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Goss, Alves, Cummings, Hodson, Halliday, O'Halloran
 