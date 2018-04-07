One Fewer Club For Man City and Man Utd To Compete With For Midfield Target As Serie A Side End Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester City and Manchester United linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer because of the potential cost of the deal.



The 23-year-old midfielder has been emerging as the hottest name in the market ahead of the summer transfer window, with Lazio expected to cash in on him before next season starts.











Clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping tabs on him and are expected to make a beeline for him when he becomes available.



Lazio are aware of the interest in the Serbian and the club have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers below the €80m mark.





The Serie A outfit are expecting an auction and it has been claimed that the potential costs of the deal have forced one club to drop out of the race.

Juventus tried to sign him last summer, but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, they are not expected to pursue Milinkovic-Savic this summer because of the transfer fee they would be forced to pay.



The Italian champions are worried about a potential auction and are aware that they would struggle to match the financial muscle of some of the midfielder’s suitors.



Therefore the club have decided against making a move for him in the summer.

