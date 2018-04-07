XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2018 - 17:25 BST

PHOTOS: Out-of-favour Toby Alderweireld Takes To Social Media Following Tottenham Win

 




Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has hailed his side's 2-1 win away at Stoke City.

Alderweireld is fit and available for selection, but he was not involved at Stoke as Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino again chose to overlook him and select other options.




The defender has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain and is widely expected to leave Tottenham in the summer.

But despite being overlooked, Alderweireld is still solidly supporting the team and took to social media to prove it.
 


Posting photographs from the match, the Belgian defender wrote: "Solid win by the team, great performance of Christian Eriksen."

Alderweireld has failed to agree a new contract with Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether he will feature again for Spurs before the end of the season.

Spurs' win at Stoke has moved them to within a point of second placed Manchester United, meaning the hunt to finish as runners-up behind Manchester City in the Premier League is still very much on.
 