PHOTOS: Out-of-favour Toby Alderweireld Takes To Social Media Following Tottenham Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has hailed his side's 2-1 win away at Stoke City.



Alderweireld is fit and available for selection, but he was not involved at Stoke as Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino again chose to overlook him and select other options.











The defender has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain and is widely expected to leave Tottenham in the summer.



But despite being overlooked, Alderweireld is still solidly supporting the team and took to social media to prove it.





Posting photographs from the match, the Belgian defender wrote: "Solid win by the team, great performance of Christian Eriksen."