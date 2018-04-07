Pierre-Michel Lasogga Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Sunderland

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to welcome struggling Sunderland to Elland Road for a Championship fixture this afternoon.



The Whites beat Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, but then suffered defeat on Tuesday night away at promotion chasing Fulham to leave them firmly out of the top six picture in the Championship standings.











Head coach Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate for his men to return to winning ways, but is without defender Matthew Pennington and midfielder Eunan O'Kane, while Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw remain out.



The Leeds boss picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in defence he opts for Pontus Jansson and debutant Paudie O'Connor as the central pairing. Kavlin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira will look to control midfield, while Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski support Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



If Heckingbottom needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Caleb Ekuban and Kemar Roofe.



Leeds United Team vs Sunderland



Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Jansson, O'Connor, Dallas, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Lasogga



Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Pearce, Nicell, Roofe, Ekuban, Grot

