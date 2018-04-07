You’ve Got To Finish Chances, Leeds United Legend Tells Caleb Ekuban

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged Caleb Ekuban to start taking his chances after the Whites striker missed guilt edged opportunities in recent weeks.



Ekuban scored his first league goal for Leeds against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road last weekend but against Fulham in midweek he missed a golden opportunity one-on-one with the goalkeeper.











The striker could have levelled things up at Craven Cottage for Leeds and to make matters worse Fulham doubled their lead a few seconds later to further heap misery on Ekuban.



Leeds players were seen consoling the striker after the home side scored, but Gray admits he needs to take the big chances if he wants to continue to play up front for the Whites.





The Leeds legend feels Ekuban is aware of the mistakes he made, but he cannot continue to miss such opportunities if he wants to make a name for himself as a striker at Leeds.

Speaking about the chances Ekuban missed, Gray said on LUTV: “If you are playing up front, you are gauged on sticking the ball into the back of the net and they were big opportunities in the games.



“He should be looking to finish them. He was disappointed with himself and he realised that and that’s why he was distraught.



“Ten seconds after he missed a chance, the ball was in the back of the net and his team-mates were consoling him but that’s the nature of the game.”



He added: “If you put on that shirt and say to people that I am a striker, you are expected to score goals.



"He knows that and he accepts that.”

