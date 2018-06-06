XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2018 - 15:58 BST

Arsenal Facing Strong Opposition For Marouane Fellaini From Ajax

 




Arsenal are facing strong competition from Ajax for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. 

The powerful Belgium international midfielder is out of contract at Manchester United this summer and has held off putting pen to paper to a fresh deal, sparking a scramble for his services.




Arsenal have held talks with his agents as new boss Unai Emery wants Fellaini, while AC Milan are hoping to take him to Italy.

There is big interest in Fellaini and it has emerged that Dutch giants Ajax are also in the race.
 


Indeed, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fellaini's representatives have met with the Dutch club and have been shown around the training facilities.

Ajax have yet to make an official proposal, but they are seriously interested in taking Fellaini to the Eredivisie.

Fellaini also has interest from three Turkish powerhouses in the shape of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

It has been claimed Fellaini could wait until after the World Cup before taking a call on his next destination.
 