Arsenal Facing Strong Opposition For Marouane Fellaini From Ajax

Arsenal are facing strong competition from Ajax for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.



The powerful Belgium international midfielder is out of contract at Manchester United this summer and has held off putting pen to paper to a fresh deal, sparking a scramble for his services.











Arsenal have held talks with his agents as new boss Unai Emery wants Fellaini, while AC Milan are hoping to take him to Italy.



There is big interest in Fellaini and it has emerged that Dutch giants Ajax are also in the race.





Indeed, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fellaini's representatives have met with the Dutch club and have been shown around the training facilities.