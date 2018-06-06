Best Full-Back Of His Age In Europe – Jose Mourinho Delights At Diogo Dalot Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has claimed that Diogo Dalot is the best full-back of his age group in Europe after Manchester United confirmed his signature from FC Porto.



Manchester United have announced the signature of the 19-year-old full-back from the Portuguese giants and he will be joining the club on 1st July.











The Premier League giants were in talks with Porto for a while and have paid €22m to get a deal over the line and take him to Old Trafford.



Breaking into the Porto first team earlier this year, Dalot has made just eight senior appearances for the club, but that has been good enough to earn him a move to Old Trafford.





Mourinho has gushed about his summer signing and insisted that he is the best full-back in Europe in his age group and has come through the ranks at one of the best academies in the world at Porto.

The Manchester United manager told the club’s official website: “Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club.



“He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.



“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”



Dalot expressed his delight at joining the Old Trafford outfit and admit that despite all the love and admiration he has Porto, he just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join a club of Manchester United’s size.



He said: “Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me.



“I have grown up in Porto's Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn't turn down.



“I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach.



“I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad.”

