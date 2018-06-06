Can’t Get Behind Laurent Blanc – Chelsea Fans React To Front-Runner

Follow @insidefutbol





Laurent Blanc possibly becoming the next Chelsea manager has not gone down perfectly with the Blues fans.



Chelsea are yet to sack Antonio Conte, with the current Blues manager completely in the dark surrounding his future at the club.











The Blues are actively holding talks with managerial candidates and it seems the former Manchester United defender has emerged as the front-runner for the post.



Blanc, who has been without a job since departing ways with Paris Saint Germain in 2016, is set to meet Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in the coming days, and this has not sat well with the club's fans.





Although Blanc did lead Paris Saint Germain to three Ligue 1 titles in a row, the fans are not too keen to see him in charge.



Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique are the other names being tossed around, but the Chelsea management are more inclined towards the Frenchman.



Chelsea fans though are having none of it, and they took to social media to vent their frustration at the lack of clarity surrounding the situation:



Everybody deserves a chance, but I can't even force myself to get behind Laurent Blanc if he becomes our new manager. 😶 #CFC — Kieran Whitehead (@KizzleKicks7) June 6, 2018

Arsenal, Liverpool and United are all out here signing players and making deals



Meanwhile Chelsea can’t even fork out £8 million for a manager, clubs an absolute shambles at the moment#CFC #Chelsea #banterclub #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/XMYuSNyZfo — ᴋᴀᴢᴇʀx™️ (@KazerXi) June 6, 2018

How did we go from Luis Enrique to Sarri to Laurent Blanc?? #CFC — King AR (@Rajoskee) June 6, 2018

Please @ChelseaFC just make a decent signing and announce something!!!! We really need some clarity as it’s a really depressing time for Chelsea fans!!! #CFC — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) June 6, 2018