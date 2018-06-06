Chelsea Managerial Target Laurent Blanc Receives Offers From Other Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea managerial target Laurent Blanc has two offers on his table from Chinese clubs.



The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has emerged as Chelsea's preferred candidate to take over from Antonio Conte, who is expected to be sacked.











But Chelsea have yet to fully make their mind up about appointing Blanc and are set to mull the situation further in the coming days.



Blanc has other options as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he has offers from two clubs in China.





However, the Frenchman favours taking charge at Chelsea and is holding on for the Blues to offer him the role.