06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 21:45 BST

Chelsea Managerial Target Laurent Blanc Receives Offers From Other Clubs

 




Chelsea managerial target Laurent Blanc has two offers on his table from Chinese clubs. 

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has emerged as Chelsea's preferred candidate to take over from Antonio Conte, who is expected to be sacked.




But Chelsea have yet to fully make their mind up about appointing Blanc and are set to mull the situation further in the coming days.

Blanc has other options as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he has offers from two clubs in China.
 


However, the Frenchman favours taking charge at Chelsea and is holding on for the Blues to offer him the role.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title during his first season in charge and steered the Blues to the FA Cup in the recently concluded campaign.

He has been left unhappy by the club's failure to land his transfer targets though and Chelsea finished just fifth in the Premier League, meaning they have no Champions League football next term.
 