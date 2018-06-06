Former Rangers Star Urges Steven Gerrard To Get This Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson believes that Steven Gerrard will need to get the spine of the team right to challenge for silverware next season.



The Gers will be under new management in the forthcoming season, with the Liverpool legend taking over officially from last Friday.











Thomson, 33, who played for Rangers from 2007 to 2010 under Walter Smith, believes that the first task for Gerrard will be to have the spine of the team set no matter whether it is in the defence, the midfield or the attack.



Referring to Rangers' rivals Celtic, who have just won their seventh consecutive league title and a domestic treble this season, Thomson said that the Bhoys have always had a good core, which he believes has been the key to their success.





“Whether that’s a centre back or a centre-forward, I always think that having a spine of a team is really important", Thomson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“When you look back to the players that Celtic have had. They’ve had [Victor] Wanyama in there, they’ve had Scotty [Scott Brown], they’ve had [Virgil] Van Dijk, Fraser Forster.



“There has been a spine right through their team in different eras, successful eras.



“When you go back to the Joe Ledleys, they did really well in the Champions League.



“When you revert back to the last time Rangers had successful teams, they had the same.



“Whether it’s a centre midfield player, a centre-half, I think you need a bit of both. You need to have a good basis of six or seven key players who are playing every week."



Gerrard has already begun his scouting process at Ibrox with Brighton defender Connor Goldson linked with a move to Scotland this week.

