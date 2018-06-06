XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2018 - 21:34 BST

Graeme Murty Set To Return To Rangers Academy Role

 




Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty has decided to return to the academy just five weeks after he was sacked as the boss of the first team.

The 43-year-old was sacked as the man in charge after disappointing performances against rivals Celtic with the final clash resulting in a 5-0 drubbing.




However, the Rangers management left the door open for their former academy manager to return to his previous role.

Murty though took time to consider his future and has finally decided that he will resume his role as the head of the academy after newly appointed manager Steven Gerrard approved the move.
 


The former Scotland international had been appointed the main man at Ibrox after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October, initially on a temporary basis, and then permanently until the end of the season.  

Murty's overall performance as the manager was praised in some quarters as he led Rangers to back-to-back wins against Aberdeen.

The task for Murty now will be to continue developing players for the first team, carrying on the vision of the head of academy Craig Mulholland.
 