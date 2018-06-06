Happy With That – Manchester United Fans React To Diogo Dalot Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have officially announced the signing of FC Porto youngster Diego Dalot, with the Portuguese becoming the second player to join the club this summer after Fred's arrival from Shakhtar Donestsk



The 19-year-old is highly regarded in his country and was on the radar of several clubs, including Bayern Munich, over the past season.











Dalot has reprsented Portugal from Under-15 to Under-21 level and has seven senior appearances for FC Porto under his belt after making his debut in October.



An academy product, he came up through the ranks at Porto and also featured in the Champions League 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Round of 16 second leg.





Club manager Jose Mourinho was quick to describe him as the best full-back in Europe in his age group, predicting a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.



Dalot himself expressed his eagerness to play for the manager, while speaking to the club's official site he said: "I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach."

The club's fans too shared their optimism regarding the full-back, who is expected to give competition to Antonio Valencia, although a few are still sceptical.



Imagine Fred passing a through ball to Diogo who runs and cross a peach for Lukaku to head it home!!!@Fred08oficial @DalotDiogo @RomeluLukaku9 @ManUtd #MUFC — Adarsh (@Be_Aashu) June 6, 2018

Expect to see more of this when ManUtd are going foward next season #DiogoDalot #MUFC https://t.co/Hds86irU91 — Sam x Kam (@smlkam) June 6, 2018

Dalot is going to be a big boost to us at defence! His runs down the flanks and aerial support should come in handy! Welcome to Old Trafford Diego Dalot! #MUFC — Priyank Gupta (@isurvived621958) June 6, 2018

Glad that we've finally got a full back who can actually put in a decent cross. #BemvindoDalot #MUFC — Hasnain Adeel (@HasnainAraiyn) June 6, 2018

Jonny Evans is still better defender than what we have #mufc — Martin (@MartyMUFC1) June 6, 2018

Fred and Dalot confirmed. Happy with that. Not gonna pretend I’ve seen either of them play other than YouTube highlights but they can only be vast improvements in Darmin and Fellaini. Surely?#MUFC — Sam-MUFC🔴⚪️⚫️ (@RedToTheCore20) June 6, 2018