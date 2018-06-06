XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 23:12 BST

Happy With That – Manchester United Fans React To Diogo Dalot Signing

 




Manchester United have officially announced the signing of FC Porto youngster Diego Dalot, with the Portuguese becoming the second player to join the club this summer after Fred's arrival from Shakhtar Donestsk

The 19-year-old is highly regarded in his country and was on the radar of several clubs, including Bayern Munich, over the past season.




Dalot has reprsented Portugal from Under-15 to Under-21 level and has seven senior appearances for FC Porto under his belt after making his debut in October.

An academy product, he came up through the ranks at Porto and also featured in the Champions League 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Round of 16 second leg.
 


Club manager Jose Mourinho was quick to describe him as the best full-back in Europe in his age group, predicting a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.

Dalot himself expressed his eagerness to play for the manager, while speaking to the club's official site he said: "I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach."

 

 

The club's fans too shared their optimism regarding the full-back, who is expected to give competition to Antonio Valencia, although a few are still sceptical. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 