I Can Handle Tough Coach Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has insisted that he is not bothered about Marcelo Bielsa’s reputation for being a hard taskmaster and stressed that he is looking forward to learning from the highly reputed Argentine if he becomes the next Leeds United head coach.



Leeds have been in talks with Bielsa for a number of weeks as part of their process to appoint a new head coach and hopeful of having the new man in place by the end of the week.











While a contract has not been agreed yet, Leeds are confident that they will be able to pull off a coup and take the mercurial Argentine to Elland Road to lead the Whites back into the Premier League next season.



Jansson is not aware of how close Bielsa is to becoming the Leeds head coach and stressed that he wants to concentrate on Sweden’s World Cup campaign.





However, the defender is aware of the Argentine’s huge reputation in football and how he has influenced modern managers such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Swede is looking forward to learning from Bielsa if he becomes Leeds boss and feels his tough attitude won’t be an issue as he worked under hard taskmasters in Italy as well.



Asked about Leeds potentially appointing Bielsa, the defender told Fotballskanalen: “No idea.



“I am focusing on this and about Bielsa, I’ll think about it when I get back there.



“The only thing I read and understood that he is the godfather of Pep and modern football.



“If he is, I will certainly learn a lot from him and I also understand that he is tough coach, which I am used to.”



He added: “I had [Gian Piero] Ventura and [Sinisa] Mihajlovic in Italy.



“It’ll be good anyway.”

