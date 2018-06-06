I’ve Got Good Relationship With Jose Mourinho, Insists Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says that he has a good relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.



Pellegrini is all set to face Mourinho again in the Premier League as he is now in charge of the Hammers, who decided to appoint the Chilean after parting ways with David Moyes.











The 64-year-old has stated that he has always maintained good relationships with his players and colleagues and his relationship with Mourinho is no different.



The Chilean, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2013/14, also said that he met the Manchester United boss recently in London and they greeted each other with a big hug.





Pellegrini was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca: "I have a very good relationship with all the coaches, including Mourinho.