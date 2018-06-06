Monaco Send Scout To Watch Arsenal Target In International Friendly Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 giants Monaco have jumped into race to sign Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto and sent a scout to take in his performance for the Czech Republic against Nigeria on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old has long been linked with Arsenal and could be a midfield option for new Gunners boss Unai Emery; Chelsea and Everton are other English sides to have been listed as admirers.











The player concerned has expressed his desire to try out his luck in a different country after spending four years at Udinese in Italy.



While Serie A giants AC Milan have shown keen interest, Jankto has continually been linked with a switch to England.





The inclusion on Monaco though complicates matters, with the club having sent a scout to monitor the player in the Czech Republic's friendly against Nigeria, a match Jankto's team won 1-0.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Monaco could make an offer for the midfielder in the coming days.



The 22-year-old featured in a total of 39 games for Udinese last season, scoring six goals and helped set up seven more for his team-mates.

