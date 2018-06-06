Rangers Closing In On Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish giants Rangers are close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Connor Goldson, with the move expected to be completed by the end of this week, according to STV.



The two clubs are close to agreeing a fee in the region of £3m for the player, who has a contract with the Premier League club that runs until June 2020.











The 25-year-old has been among the fringe players at the Falmer Stadium, managing a total of eight appearances for the Seagulls, with just three in the Premier League.



However, his career at the club had started on a bright note as he established himself as a first team regular in Chris Hughton's side as they chased promotion. His success though was cut short as he required a open-heart surgery to correct a defect.





With Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard taking over at Ibrox, he is looking to get in his own players to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

And Gerrard has identified Goldson as one of his top targets with further signings expected to follow.



The 38-year-old will meet his squad on 15th June when they report for pre-season.

