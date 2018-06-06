XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 20:01 BST

Serie B Side Send Signal Jerry Mbakogu Could Be Leeds United Bound

 




Serie B side Carpi have turned their attention to Pontedera striker Lorenzo Pinzauti in an indication they may well be preparing for life without Jerry Mbakogu, who could join Leeds United.

The Whites, who are yet to appoint a new head coach after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, have targeted the 25-year-old Nigerian to strengthen their attack.




Carpi president Claudio Caliumi has also conceded the fact that his team are resigned to losing Mbakogu, with the Italians expecting the deal worth £3m to be finalised by the end of June.

In an interview with Resto del Carlino president Caliumi said last month: "There is a pre-contract with Leeds [for Mbakogu].
 


"Except for a cataclysmic event, Jerry will go to England"  

The Serie B side are now showing interest in Pinzauti, who plays in Serie C for Pontedera, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Targeting Pinzuati, who is claimed to be close to the move, could well be an indication Carpi are planning for life without Mbakogu.

Having joined Carpi initially on loan and then on a permanent deal in 2014, Mbakogu has managed a total of 133 appearances for the side, scoring 37 goals and has also set up 22 more for his team-mates.
 