Tottenham Hotspur Cool Interest In Teenage Dutch Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Football London.



The 18-year-old Dutch centre-back has been on Spurs' radar due to his solid performances for Ajax, while he has also broken into and established himself in the Netherlands senior team.











Juventus want the defender and have shown him around their facilities in Turin – and Spurs were tipped to rival the Italian champions for De Ligt.



But it is claimed that Tottenham, although they have closely looked at De Ligt in recent months, will not be lodging a formal bid to sign him.





Spurs have been linked with central defensive targets as Toby Alderweireld is expected to be sold this summer.