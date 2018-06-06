XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 15:25 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Cool Interest In Teenage Dutch Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Football London

The 18-year-old Dutch centre-back has been on Spurs' radar due to his solid performances for Ajax, while he has also broken into and established himself in the Netherlands senior team.




Juventus want the defender and have shown him around their facilities in Turin – and Spurs were tipped to rival the Italian champions for De Ligt.

But it is claimed that Tottenham, although they have closely looked at De Ligt in recent months, will not be lodging a formal bid to sign him.
 


Spurs have been linked with central defensive targets as Toby Alderweireld is expected to be sold this summer.

The news will be a boost for Juventus, who could have had a tough time competing financially with Tottenham for De Ligt.

It will also hand Ajax hope of keeping hold of the defender, though they will have to see off Juventus' interest in the 18-year-old.
 