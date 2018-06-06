Tottenham Hotspur Target Set For Roma Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set to complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur target Bryan Cristante on Thursday.



The Atalanta attacker arrived in the Italian capital on Wednesday and will undergo his medical checks on Thursday as the Giallorossi push to complete the transfer.











Cristante's performances for Atalanta in Serie A and the Europa League caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Tottenham and Everton two Premier League sides linked with being keen on him.



But the Italian is continuing his career with this season's Champions League semi-finalists Roma.





According to Sky Italia, Roma are taking Cristante on loan for €5m and the deal contains an obligation to buy next summer set at €25m.