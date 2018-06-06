XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 22:01 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Set For Roma Medical

 




Roma are set to complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur target Bryan Cristante on Thursday. 

The Atalanta attacker arrived in the Italian capital on Wednesday and will undergo his medical checks on Thursday as the Giallorossi push to complete the transfer.




Cristante's performances for Atalanta in Serie A and the Europa League caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Tottenham and Everton two Premier League sides linked with being keen on him.

But the Italian is continuing his career with this season's Champions League semi-finalists Roma.
 


According to Sky Italia, Roma are taking Cristante on loan for €5m and the deal contains an obligation to buy next summer set at €25m.

He is expected to complete his medical tests and then put pen to paper to a five-year contract with Roma.

Cristante, 23, made 47 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta last season, scoring 12 goals in the process and registering four assists.
 