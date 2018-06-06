XRegister
06 October 2016

06/06/2018 - 22:38 BST

Valencia Star Not Yet Convinced of Wolves Switch

 




Joao Cancelo is unconvinced by the idea of moving to Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been working on a deal to take the defender to Wolves as the club bid to strengthen ahead of the return of Premier League football next term.




But Cancelo, according to Sky Italia, is not sure about joining Wolves and wants to know if there is a route to get back to playing for a big club.

The full-back spent the recently concluded campaign on loan at Inter from Valencia, but the Nerrazzurri have been reluctant to pay the required price for his services.
 


Valencia want €40m to sell Cancelo.

Juventus remain a potential destination for Cancelo and the defender would be willing to join the Italian champions, however there is no agreement over what a deal might look like.

The Serie A giants are likely to favour a loan with the right to buy.

However, if Juventus cannot find an agreement, Wolves could become an option Cancelo could accept.
 