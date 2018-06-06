Valencia Star Not Yet Convinced of Wolves Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Joao Cancelo is unconvinced by the idea of moving to Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Super agent Jorge Mendes has been working on a deal to take the defender to Wolves as the club bid to strengthen ahead of the return of Premier League football next term.











But Cancelo, according to Sky Italia, is not sure about joining Wolves and wants to know if there is a route to get back to playing for a big club.



The full-back spent the recently concluded campaign on loan at Inter from Valencia, but the Nerrazzurri have been reluctant to pay the required price for his services.





Valencia want €40m to sell Cancelo.