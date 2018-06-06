West Ham Make Bid For Lazio Star, Unlikely To Be Accepted

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have tabled a bid for Brazilian attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, but Lazio are likely to turn down the first offer from the Hammers.



The Hammers have been keen on signing the 25-year-old from Lazio and have been exploring their options as the player’s agents also conducted talks with the Serie A club.











Anderson’s representatives have been locked in talks with Lazio over the attacker's future and in likelihood the Serie A outfit are prepared to sell the player in the summer window.



And it seems West Ham have made their move for the player as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Hammers have slapped in a bid with Lazio.





It has been claimed West Ham tabled a bid consisting of a €25m initial fee and another €5m has been promised as per performance based bonuses.

While a decision has not been taken yet, Lazio are likely to reject the first offer from the Hammers and are set to ask them to put in more money into their coffers before they agree to sell Anderson.



West Ham have also prepared a contract worth €3.5m per year for the player, but they are yet to reach any definitive agreement with Lazio over a fee.



The 25-year-old joined Lazio from Brazilian giants Santos in 2013.

