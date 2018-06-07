Agent of Arsenal and Everton Target Lucas Torreira In Germany For Dortmund Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are in touch with the agent of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is also an Arsenal and Everton target this summer.



Napoli have been interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder as a replacement for Jorginho, who is expected to join Manchester City in the ongoing window.











However, the Serie A giants have been struggling to reach an agreement with Sampdoria and the deadlock has led to more clubs getting into the transfer chase for Torreira.



Everton and Arsenal have been plotting a swoop for the Sampdoria midfielder and it seems there is more interest in the midfielder from Germany at the moment.





It has been claimed that his agent is in Germany and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he has been locked in talks with Dortmund over a move for his client to the Westfalenstadion.

The Bundesliga giants are ready to jump into the race for Torreira and are even ready to trigger the €25m release clause in his contract with Sampdoria.



Dortmund have also prepared a five-year contract with Torreira and are in constant touch with his agent in order to get a deal over the line in the ongoing window.



BVB are keen to jump the queue and make sure they get their hands on the Uruguayan midfielder.

