06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/06/2018 - 14:52 BST

All Doors Are Open – Leeds United Striker Tackles Transfer Talk

 




Marcus Antonsson has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Leeds United and returning to his native Sweden this summer.

The Swede spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and played a key role in helping them to return to Championship by finishing second in League One.




Antonsson struggled to play regular football during his one-season stay at Elland Road and it is unclear whether he has a future at the club beyond the summer window.

The striker admits that for the moment he is still a Leeds player and there will be more clarity on his future when he returns to the club following the summer break.
 


Swedish giants Malmo have been linked with having an interest in the 27-year-old striker and Antonsson indicated that there is always a possibility of returning to Sweden this summer.  

Antonsson told Swedish daily Expressen when asked about interest from Malmo: “It’s what you are talking about, but I cannot comment on something like that.

“I am not closing the doors at all.

"Anything can happen, but I assume I’ll be a Leeds player when I return and then take it from there.”

The striker earns considerably more money than he would get in Sweden, but Antonsson is unwilling to talk about such a scenario until something concrete develops.

“I don’t really want to comment on such stuff as it’s about playing football and being happy.

“I am focusing on returning to England and taking it from there.

"We can talk about other things later when it is applicable.”
 