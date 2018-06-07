Antonio Conte Gives Real Madrid Message After Los Blancos Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has told Real Madrid that he intends to respect his contract with Chelsea.



The Italian tactician has emerged as a serious option for Los Blancos, who are looking for a new coach after Zinedine Zidane chose to quit.











But Conte is still under contract at Chelsea and, according to Sky Italia, has let Real Madrid know he will respect his deal at Stamford Bridge.



It has been widely claimed Conte will be sacked by the Blues, but the Italian is yet to hear from Chelsea.





And Conte has no intention of taking the first step to disolve his relationship with Chelsea.