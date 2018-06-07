XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/06/2018 - 22:57 BST

Antonio Conte Gives Real Madrid Message After Los Blancos Contact

 




Antonio Conte has told Real Madrid that he intends to respect his contract with Chelsea. 

The Italian tactician has emerged as a serious option for Los Blancos, who are looking for a new coach after Zinedine Zidane chose to quit.




But Conte is still under contract at Chelsea and, according to Sky Italia, has let Real Madrid know he will respect his deal at Stamford Bridge.

It has been widely claimed Conte will be sacked by the Blues, but the Italian is yet to hear from Chelsea.
 


And Conte has no intention of taking the first step to disolve his relationship with Chelsea.

It has been estimated in some quarters that Chelsea will have to pay Conte compensation of around €20m if they choose to sack him.

He is still considered a contender for the job at Real Madrid, though his style and method of working has cast doubts over his suitability for the role.
 