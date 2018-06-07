XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/06/2018 - 22:38 BST

Arsenal and Tottenham Big Fans But Chelsea Interest Won’t Progress – Agent of French Midfielder

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been confirmed as suitors of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson by the player's agent, with interest from Chelsea played down. 

Sanson caught the eye with his displays for French giants Marseille in the recently concluded season, helping the Stade Velodrome outfit reach the final of the Europa League.




The 23-year-old is now firmly in demand and Sanson's agent has confirmed interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham, though agent Michael Manuello does not feel Chelsea will move for his client.

He told French outlet Foot Mercato: "Chelsea will not advance more than that [their interest]. They will go on to other things.
 


"Tottenham really follow Morgan. Really. Arsenal follow him too. Now I do not know what Unai Emery will want", Manuello added.

Sanson is also admired by a number of Spanish sides, his agent has admitted, adding: "Sevilla appreciate him a lot. That is true. But I do not think they will have the financial means.

"Valencia are also interested.

"But they have Geoffrey Kondogbia, so I do not think they will go any further."

Italy cannot be ruled out as a destination however, as Manuello said: "I think in Italy we will have one or two surprises."

Sanson featured heavily for Marseille last season, making a total of 53 appearances across all competitions, netting on 12 occasions and providing three assists for his team-mates.
 