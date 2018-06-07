Arsenal and Tottenham Big Fans But Chelsea Interest Won’t Progress – Agent of French Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been confirmed as suitors of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson by the player's agent, with interest from Chelsea played down.



Sanson caught the eye with his displays for French giants Marseille in the recently concluded season, helping the Stade Velodrome outfit reach the final of the Europa League.











The 23-year-old is now firmly in demand and Sanson's agent has confirmed interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham, though agent Michael Manuello does not feel Chelsea will move for his client.



He told French outlet Foot Mercato: "Chelsea will not advance more than that [their interest]. They will go on to other things.





"Tottenham really follow Morgan. Really. Arsenal follow him too. Now I do not know what Unai Emery will want", Manuello added.