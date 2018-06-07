Crystal Palace and Bournemouth Remain Keen On Leeds United Star Despite New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are still interested in Leeds United left back Tom Pearce despite the player signing a new contract with the club.



Pearce's contract was due to expire this summer, but the 20-year-old has agreed to put pen on paper on a new four-year deal which keeps him at the club until 2022.











The new contract though has not discouraged Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their pursuit to secure the player's services this summer, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Pearce, who joined the Leeds United Academy after being released by Everton in 2014, has currently been selected in the England Under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament.





The new contract has ended the threat of Pearce leaving the club for a compensation fee this summer, with the Yorkshire outfit in a position to eke out a sizeable transfer fee if he was to be sold.

Pearce made his debut in the recently concluded Championship season, scoring his first goal for the Whites in the 2-1 victory over Barnsley in April.



He becomes the latest player to sign a new deal with the club, following recent contract renewals of Pablo Hernandez, Bryce Hosannah and Oriol Rey.



It now remains to be seen where his future lies, in the Championship or in the Premier League.

