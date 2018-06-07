XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/06/2018 - 17:51 BST

Former Liverpool Director of Football Takes Fenerbahce Role

 




Former Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli has taken the director of football role at Turkish giants Fenerbahce. 

Comolli presided over a number of deals at Liverpool, including the agreement which took Jordan Henderson from Sunderland to Anfield, but left his role in 2012.




Fenerbahce have announced that Comolli has penned a three-year contract as the club's director of football.

He will be expected to take charge of Fenerbahce's recruitment in the summer transfer window as the Turkish giants bid to improve on finishing second in the Super Lig in the recently concluded campaign.
 


Comolli has expressed his delight at becoming Fenerbahce's director of football and is relishing the chance to get started with the Yellow Canaries.

The Frenchman told the club's official site: "I am very happy to be part of such a club with history and traditions, and to join this family.

"I cannot wait to get started."

Comolli has also had spells with Monaco, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Saint-Etienne.

The director of football has worked as a coach, holding a post in the youth ranks at Monaco.
 