Former Liverpool Director of Football Takes Fenerbahce Role

Former Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli has taken the director of football role at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.



Comolli presided over a number of deals at Liverpool, including the agreement which took Jordan Henderson from Sunderland to Anfield, but left his role in 2012.











Fenerbahce have announced that Comolli has penned a three-year contract as the club's director of football.



He will be expected to take charge of Fenerbahce's recruitment in the summer transfer window as the Turkish giants bid to improve on finishing second in the Super Lig in the recently concluded campaign.





Comolli has expressed his delight at becoming Fenerbahce's director of football and is relishing the chance to get started with the Yellow Canaries.