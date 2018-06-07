I’d Like To Play At Elland Road Every Week – Fabian Delph

Former Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph has admitted he would like to turn out at Elland Road every week after featuring for England against Costa Rica at the ground.
Gareth Southgate's men concluded their preparations for the World Cup by running out 2-0 winners over the Central Americans, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck being the difference.
Over 36,000 fans packed into Leeds' home ground and Delph featured for the entire 90 minutes on familiar turf.
And the Manchester City star, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds and featured for the club's senior team, admitted he would love to play at Elland Road week in, week out.
"I'd like to play here every week", Delph was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
He also added: "[It was] absolutely phenomenal.
"I never forgot what it was like and tonight was a reminder.
And hailing Leeds, Delph said: "I came here at 11 years old and the club gave me the opportunity to play.
"If it wasn't for Leeds United, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Leeds sold Delph to Aston Villa in 2009 and the midfielder plied his trade at Villa Park until a 2015 switch to Manchester City.
The England international made a total of 56 appearances for Leeds, adding five to the total with a loan spell in the 2011/12 campaign.
But he has not given up on the idea of adding to that total again.
"I will always be grateful and hopefully I'll get back here one day", he said.