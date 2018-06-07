I’d Like To Play At Elland Road Every Week – Fabian Delph

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph has admitted he would like to turn out at Elland Road every week after featuring for England against Costa Rica at the ground.



Gareth Southgate's men concluded their preparations for the World Cup by running out 2-0 winners over the Central Americans, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck being the difference.











Over 36,000 fans packed into Leeds' home ground and Delph featured for the entire 90 minutes on familiar turf.



And the Manchester City star, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds and featured for the club's senior team, admitted he would love to play at Elland Road week in, week out.





"I'd like to play here every week", Delph was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.