Juventus Fail With Cash Plus Player Bid For Man City and Man Utd Target

Lazio have knocked back an offer of a player plus cash deal from Juventus for Manchester City and Manchester United linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The speculation surrounding the Serbian midfielder’s future is turning out to be the transfer saga of the summer as Lazio are looking to maximise their profit on the player.











Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in signing the midfielder and Lazio have reportedly rejected a big money offer from the Premier League giants as well.



Manchester City are said to have hired a Spanish agent to lead negotiations with Lazio and Pep Guardiola has reportedly prioritised signing the Serbian in the ongoing window.





Juventus have always been regarded as the underdogs in the saga as they are not in a position to financially compete with either of the Manchester clubs, but they remain keen.

And it has been claimed that the Italian champions made an attempt to sign Milinkovic-Savic, but were rebuffed by Lazio.



According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Biancocelesti rejected a €70m offer from Juventus, which also involved a chance to sign defender Daniele Rugani from the Italian champions.



Lazio are determined to bag a fee close to the €150m region before they agree to sell the Serbian this summer.

