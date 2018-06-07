XRegister
06 October 2016

07/06/2018 - 17:29 BST

Laurent Blanc Not Chelsea's First Choice As Blues Keep Frenchman Waiting

 




Laurent Blanc is being kept waiting by Chelsea as he is not the club's first choice to succeed Antonio Conte. 

The Premier League side are expected to sack Conte soon, despite the Italian delivering the FA Cup in the recently concluded season, meaning he won trophies in his first two campaigns in charge.




Chelsea have been holding talks with Blanc and the former Paris Saint-Germain coach had seemed poised to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

But Blanc has not yet been appointed and Chelsea are taking their time when it comes to picking Conte's successor.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Blanc is not Chelsea's first choice.

The Frenchman could be behind as many as two rivals for the Chelsea manager's job and they are keeping the option of appointing Blanc on standby.

Blanc has been out of work since he left his post with PSG in 2016.

The 52-year-old started his managerial career at Bordeaux and then took charge of the France national team between 2010 and 2012.
 