Laurent Blanc Not Chelsea’s First Choice As Blues Keep Frenchman Waiting

Laurent Blanc is being kept waiting by Chelsea as he is not the club's first choice to succeed Antonio Conte.



The Premier League side are expected to sack Conte soon, despite the Italian delivering the FA Cup in the recently concluded season, meaning he won trophies in his first two campaigns in charge.











Chelsea have been holding talks with Blanc and the former Paris Saint-Germain coach had seemed poised to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat.



But Blanc has not yet been appointed and Chelsea are taking their time when it comes to picking Conte's successor.





According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Blanc is not Chelsea's first choice.