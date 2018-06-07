XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/06/2018 - 23:17 BST

Leeds United Transfers Unlikely Until New Head Coach Appointed

 




Leeds United are rated as unlikely to make any signings before they have appointed a new head coach. 

The Whites sacked Paul Heckingbottom on 1st June after just four months in charge and as a result are now looking for a new boss.




Marcelo Bielsa is the favourite to take over and is in talks with Leeds, but the Whites have yet to confirm his arrival, with discussions dragging on.

Leeds have been expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and are notably chasing free agent striker Abel Hernandez.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are unlikely to make additions to the playing staff before they appoint a new head coach.

As such all eyes are on Leeds' discussions with Bielsa and whether they can be brought to a positive conclusion.

The Whites will be hoping to get a new man in through the door at Elland Road as quickly as possible as they aim to avoid losing ground to their Championship rivals in the transfer market.
 