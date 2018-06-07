Leeds United Transfers Unlikely Until New Head Coach Appointed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are rated as unlikely to make any signings before they have appointed a new head coach.



The Whites sacked Paul Heckingbottom on 1st June after just four months in charge and as a result are now looking for a new boss.











Marcelo Bielsa is the favourite to take over and is in talks with Leeds, but the Whites have yet to confirm his arrival, with discussions dragging on.



Leeds have been expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and are notably chasing free agent striker Abel Hernandez.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are unlikely to make additions to the playing staff before they appoint a new head coach.