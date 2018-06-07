Liverpool Ideal For You – Former Switzerland Star’s Message To Tottenham Target Xherdan Shaqiri

Former Switzerland international and Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has urged countryman Xherdan Shaqiri to move to Anfield.
Clubs are lining up to steal the Swiss winger away from relegated Stoke City, with Premier League interest from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, while Roma are eyeing taking him to Italy.
Shaqiri has admitted he would like to stay in the Premier League and a release clause of around £12m makes him a tempting target.
Henchoz expects Liverpool to strengthen after losing in the Champions League final and thinks Shaqiri would be making a smart choice if he joins Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.
He told Swiss daily Blick: "Liverpool will strengthen now. After the Champions League final, it is now their goal to win the league.
"For Shaqiri, it would be the ideal move, to move to Liverpool."
After struggling at Bayern Munich and Inter, and then taking a step down to Stoke City, Henchoz thinks Shaqiri is now ready to test himself again at a top club.
"He is 26 now and did not become a regular at Bayern and Inter.
"He was good at Stoke.
"The Premier League is the best league in the world in my view and he should stay there.
"And it is time to switch to the top six."
Liverpool have already made one signing this summer by moving to bring in midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.
The Reds are also assessing adding a goalkeeper to the ranks, while they have had a bid refused for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir.