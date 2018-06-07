Liverpool Ideal For You – Former Switzerland Star’s Message To Tottenham Target Xherdan Shaqiri

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Switzerland international and Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has urged countryman Xherdan Shaqiri to move to Anfield.



Clubs are lining up to steal the Swiss winger away from relegated Stoke City, with Premier League interest from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, while Roma are eyeing taking him to Italy.











Shaqiri has admitted he would like to stay in the Premier League and a release clause of around £12m makes him a tempting target.



Henchoz expects Liverpool to strengthen after losing in the Champions League final and thinks Shaqiri would be making a smart choice if he joins Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.





He told Swiss daily Blick: "Liverpool will strengthen now. After the Champions League final, it is now their goal to win the league.